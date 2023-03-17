Previous
Next
Happy St. Pat’s Day by lesip
56 / 365

Happy St. Pat’s Day

From my home to yours. Everyone’s Irish today right?
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marie Managhan
Happy st Pattys day to you too 🍀
March 18th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I wish I lived near you and had a celebration leader
March 18th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I particularly like the top hat
March 18th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh how cute! Katy is definitely an Irish name but I don't decorate like this!
March 18th, 2023  
summerfield ace
well, i'm sure i'm irish, at least today. this is what i like about you, friend. you really put your heart in all these celebrations. aces!
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise