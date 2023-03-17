Sign up
56 / 365
Happy St. Pat’s Day
From my home to yours. Everyone’s Irish today right?
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
5
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
house
,
selfie
,
'st.
,
patrick's'
Marie Managhan
Happy st Pattys day to you too 🍀
March 18th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I wish I lived near you and had a celebration leader
March 18th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I particularly like the top hat
March 18th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh how cute! Katy is definitely an Irish name but I don't decorate like this!
March 18th, 2023
summerfield
ace
well, i'm sure i'm irish, at least today. this is what i like about you, friend. you really put your heart in all these celebrations. aces!
March 18th, 2023
