Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
62 / 365
I've Been Framed
Glad it's so early in the morning as I set up my tripod for a selfie. The selfie frame at the visitors set up around the D.C. Tidal Basin.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4667
photos
188
followers
85
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd March 2023 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frame
,
d.c.
,
selfie
Diana
ace
Briliant idea and capture, I love it!
March 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close