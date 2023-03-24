Previous
I've Been Framed by lesip
I've Been Framed

Glad it's so early in the morning as I set up my tripod for a selfie. The selfie frame at the visitors set up around the D.C. Tidal Basin.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Diana ace
Briliant idea and capture, I love it!
March 24th, 2023  
