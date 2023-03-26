Sign up
64 / 365
Out My Front Door
Good morning from my blooming bradford pear tree street. The rain has finally moved on and the sun is shining. Going to be a lovely Sunday.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
3
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4669
photos
187
followers
85
following
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th March 2023 7:59am
street
trees
flowering
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
March 26th, 2023
Frances Tackaberry
Gorgeous!! What a pretty street in spring!
March 27th, 2023
katy
ace
What a beautiful spring day! your photo of it is fabulous
March 27th, 2023
