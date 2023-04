Peep Season

I found the new peep pepsi. Two of my favorite things. I wasn't able to find the single bottle so when I came across this 10 pack mini cans and I bought it. Haven't tried them yet so I'll let you know. It's peep week ... LOL



Peeps are a U.S.A. thing I believe. They are marshmallows shaped originally like little chicks and covered it colored sugar. You either lovem or hatem.