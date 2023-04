Hangin With My Peeps

Peeps have been marketed since 1953 in the US and Canada. Happy 70th anniversary Peeps. Originally yellow chicks were the original form and that's how they got their name. They were hand formed and only came out at Easter time. Love that the original shape and color are still made today. Peeps ingredients include sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, food dyes and salt. Happy Peep Tuesday. 🙂