Some Bunny Loves You

Peep bunnies came out in the 1980's. What took them so long???

Every day, about 5.5 million Peeps are produced, roughly 2 billion a year. The #2 best selling Easter candy in the United States is PEEPS . Can you guess the #1 ? Did you guess the chocolate bunny? If so you are right. Happy Peep Week hump day :-)