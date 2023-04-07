Peep Show

For 16 years the Carroll County Arts Council has held a peep show. The masterpieces are created by local artists, families, businesses, and community groups. Most are made out of peeps but there are a few drawing of peeps. Admission was FREE but you could buy vote chips to vote for your favorite Peeps. All proceeds benefit the Carroll County Arts Council. The line was LONG to enter the Peep Show at the TownMall In Westminster, Maryland but well worth the wait. Peeper Bunny was really traumatized by what he saw. Glued, melted and cut to shreds peeps. LOL Who was the first person to think this up??? I loved it . Pinocchio peep boy was one of my favorites.