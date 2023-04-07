Previous
Next
Peep Show by lesip
74 / 365

Peep Show

For 16 years the Carroll County Arts Council has held a peep show. The masterpieces are created by local artists, families, businesses, and community groups. Most are made out of peeps but there are a few drawing of peeps. Admission was FREE but you could buy vote chips to vote for your favorite Peeps. All proceeds benefit the Carroll County Arts Council. The line was LONG to enter the Peep Show at the TownMall In Westminster, Maryland but well worth the wait. Peeper Bunny was really traumatized by what he saw. Glued, melted and cut to shreds peeps. LOL Who was the first person to think this up??? I loved it . Pinocchio peep boy was one of my favorites.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
What a creative idea! Very cute example of the imaginative way people can use the peeps for art! Love your composition with Peeper Bunny's look of dismay!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise