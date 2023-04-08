Happy Peep Easter

Parsnip Pete says UNCLE with a smile on his face. Sparkly Wild Berry bunnies, Pink bunnies, Chocolate Pudding bunnies and yellow chicks say "You're surrounded".

Final fun facts for Peep Week. Peeps went from 27 hours to make using a pantry tube to six minutes when Sam Born came up with a machine to mass produce them. On average about 5.5 million Peeps are produced every day. That’s enough to circle the earth two and a half times in a given year. Not a fun fact : California is trying to make the Just Born Company change the ingredients in Peeps so I will enjoy them while I can. I hope you enjoyed Peep Week as much as I did. Over indulging is anything is unhealthy so I do my best not to.