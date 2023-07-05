Previous
Let The Tradition Begin by lesip
112 / 365

Let The Tradition Begin

As I was leaving the beach, they were entering. It was too cute not to stop and grab a picture.

A quick trip to the beach to get condo ready for my nieces week visit.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice candid
July 6th, 2023  
