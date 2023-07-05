Sign up
112 / 365
Let The Tradition Begin
As I was leaving the beach, they were entering. It was too cute not to stop and grab a picture.
A quick trip to the beach to get condo ready for my nieces week visit.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4721
photos
178
followers
83
following
6
1
Year 12
iPhone 11 Pro
5th July 2023 7:41pm
sand
beach
mom
toddler
son
Dawn
ace
A nice candid
July 6th, 2023
