113 / 365
113 / 365
Good Morning
It’s a foggy sunrise at the beach but Mr. Sun is trying to say HELLO
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4721
photos
178
followers
83
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
8
1
Year 12
iPhone 11 Pro
6th July 2023 6:56am
Tags
sign
,
sun
,
beach
,
ocean
,
dunes
Dawn
ace
Nice
July 6th, 2023
