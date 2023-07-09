Pretty In Pink

It's always a nice morning walking around Kenilworth Gardens. Okay it's usually hot and today it was hot and humid. Bring your hat, water and maybe a towel. Next weekend is the big Lotus Festival. I'm sure it will draw a huge crowd. I had no problem grabbing a parking space today at 8:15 (they open at 8 ) but when I left at 11:30 and parking lot and street were full. Driving to the gardens is almost out of my comfort zone but it's 7am on a Sunday so traffic is light. Missing my exit to go back home the way I went put me out of my comfort zone instead of heanding out of DC I am now headed in. YIKES Thank Goodness I wore my Big Girl Pants (LOL) as I spy the old Redskins stadium and then the Washington Monument I say a little prayer. (I believe Rebecca and I made this mistake a couple years ago but she was driving). Thankfully no more exits were missed as I remind myself to breathe and to release the death grip on the steering wheel.I am sure my Blood pressure was sky rocketing. I'd say I'm proud of myself but I had no choice but to soldier on.