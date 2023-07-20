Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
Round And Round They GO
The biker in focus came all the way from Puerto Rico for the race in Frederick,Md.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2023 12:17pm
Tags
race
,
pan
,
penny farthing
,
high wheel
Maggiemae
ace
Terrific panning! This is serious racing!
July 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Absolutely fabulous panning such a awesome race to follow
July 21st, 2023
