Sturgeon Supermoon

Last night was the second of four supermoons this summer. Our next superman is right around the corner falling on Aug. 30. Supermoons happen when the moon is full and in the correct rotation spot around the earth. The superman is 30% brighter and looks about 14% larger than in any other rotation spot around the earth. Heading up to bed and looking out the window I just had to go grab the camera. With the Canada wildfire smoke back in our skies the orange color seemed to stay longer as it rose into the night.