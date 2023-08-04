Sign up
123 / 365
Worlds Biggest Rubber Duck
Drove almost 3 hrs. to see this HUGE DUCK in Leonardtown, Md. I was not disappointed. The town was all ducked out. Little rubber ducks were everywhere. I even bought my own 😊.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Tags
selfie
summerfield
ace
haha! awesome selfie, my friend. aces!
i wonder if that big duckie will make a re-appearance here in toronto. it was here a few years ago, but unlike you, i didn't do a self-portrait.
August 5th, 2023
*lynn
ace
fabulous, fun photo!
August 5th, 2023
Rick
ace
Sounds like a fun time. Great selfie.
August 5th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Okay, you look amazing in those yellow pants, and the colors in this shot are really cool! Hope you had fun!
August 5th, 2023
