Worlds Biggest Rubber Duck by lesip
Worlds Biggest Rubber Duck

Drove almost 3 hrs. to see this HUGE DUCK in Leonardtown, Md. I was not disappointed. The town was all ducked out. Little rubber ducks were everywhere. I even bought my own 😊.
Leslie

@lesip
haha! awesome selfie, my friend. aces!

i wonder if that big duckie will make a re-appearance here in toronto. it was here a few years ago, but unlike you, i didn't do a self-portrait.
August 5th, 2023  
fabulous, fun photo!
August 5th, 2023  
Sounds like a fun time. Great selfie.
August 5th, 2023  
Okay, you look amazing in those yellow pants, and the colors in this shot are really cool! Hope you had fun!
August 5th, 2023  
