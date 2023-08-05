Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
Mamma Duck
Interesting facts about The Worlds Biggest Rubber Duck
She is six stories high
Weighs 15 tons
Takes around an hour and a half to inflate.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4733
photos
175
followers
82
following
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th August 2023 1:30pm
duck
