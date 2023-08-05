Previous
Mamma Duck by lesip
124 / 365

Mamma Duck

Interesting facts about The Worlds Biggest Rubber Duck

She is six stories high
Weighs 15 tons
Takes around an hour and a half to inflate.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise