Previous
125 / 365
Reflect
First try using my phone as a mirror. I turned my phone off and held it under the lens of my camera. Moved and tilted it till I saw this. No puddle needed.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
2
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th August 2023 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
duck
katy
ace
FAV For that fabulous reflection
August 8th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Love it! Fav
August 8th, 2023
