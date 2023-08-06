Previous
Reflect by lesip
Reflect

First try using my phone as a mirror. I turned my phone off and held it under the lens of my camera. Moved and tilted it till I saw this. No puddle needed.
Leslie

@lesip
FAV For that fabulous reflection
August 8th, 2023  
Love it! Fav
August 8th, 2023  
