Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
126 / 365
Lefties Unite
Only 10% of people worldwide are left-handed. Aren’t I special. 😊 We learn to adapt in a right-handed world.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4735
photos
174
followers
82
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
l
,
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close