The Sands Of Time by lesip
The Sands Of Time

The sands of time are filling up that hour glass as we inch closer to our Golden Anniversary... I look back on all the good times we have shared and the storms we have weathered together, hoping we'll have many more. Happy Anniversay to the man I married 47 years ago today.
Loved you then, Love you now, Love you ALWAYS .....
When I saw a photo friends sand heart picture he did at the beginning of the summer I knew this would be our anniversary picture. It was harder to do than I thought but I was determined. My phone survived and yes we did fill the hole when we were done. ALWAYS fill any holes you make on the beach......
