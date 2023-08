Super Blue Moon 2023

Blue because it's the second full moon of the month

Super because it's at it's closest point in its orbit to the Earth.

Total cloud cover here in Damascus, Md. It's like seeing it through a sheer curtain because of its brightness. Why did I even bother? Well, the next super blue moons will actually both come as a pair, in January and March of 2037. So it will be 14 years till we see this super blue moon again. Was it actually BLUE? No, but I could make it Blue so I did.