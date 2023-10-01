Bonetober Year 10

Welcome to my last daily October adventure. My bones just can't handle the daily grind and Leslie is just getting too old to drag me around everywhere. I'm suppose to help get Steve out of this box and my new friend Skellie is suppose to help. He scares me a little. Let the fun begin ......





Well, I've really gotten bad posting on 365. Life happens .... did want to share Bones last October adventure for those that have followed the last 9 years. Time just goes by too quickly when you'd not looking....