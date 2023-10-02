Bonetober Year 10

Bones- Let's get out of here before Leslie sees we're missing.

Skellie- Put the pedal to the metal Bones

Steve- Can't wait to feel the wind on my skull

Perro- I'll be the navigator



When crazy ideas pop into your head. Boy is Steve BIG and getting him in the car and to sit took sometime, especially with my bum arm. First photo had both arms down. Second photo I raised one arm. Third photo I raise both arms. MISTAKE ... Walked back to get picture and Steve decided to get out of car by himself, head first to the side. I wasn't fast enough to catch him and arms went flying as he hit the driveway. Thankfully only a little fixable damage. Poor Steve forgot to wear his seatbelt, not that it would have fit him.