Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
133 / 365

Bonetober Year 10

Steve you sure are a lot of work. I say we take a break. You just can't find good help anymore. Poor Steve will he ever get put together?
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Leslie

ace
Leslie
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Beverley ace
Great photo - Brilliant creativity
October 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
OMW, so many bones, all shapes and sizes!
October 3rd, 2023  
