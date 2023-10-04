Bonetober Year 10

Bones- Steve it was a real pain in the neck to get you up

Skellie- How is the air up there Steve ?

Steve- guys I hate to tell you this but I don't feel right



After 2+ hours getting Steve up I was so over it and he just didn't look right. Why did the arms not look right. We so followed the directions and I wasn't in my right mind to take him down again. Bob was willing but I had had enough. I went in and downed a Pepsi. LOL Bob knew it would bug the crap out of me and it did. After a lot of thought and looking at pictures of other peoples 12 ft skeletons I figured all we needed to do was switch the arms. The following day I was ready to try and fix Steve. I have the best husband who pulled out ladders and climbed up to get the arms off and back on. Not an easy task with the bushes and the pond. Steve is so happy now and so am I.