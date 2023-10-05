Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
Okay Steve are you sure I can let go? My arms are killing me !!!!
5ft vs. 12ft ... size matters ...LOL Bones looks so tiny
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4744
photos
172
followers
82
following
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th October 2023 7:01am
Tags
skeleton
,
halloween
,
bones
,
bones2023
Lin
ace
LOL - Quite the difference! These 12 ft cuties are standing around several of the yards in my neighborhood. Glad to see Bones is back.
October 5th, 2023
