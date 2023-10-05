Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
135 / 365

Bonetober Year 10

Okay Steve are you sure I can let go? My arms are killing me !!!!

5ft vs. 12ft ... size matters ...LOL Bones looks so tiny
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
LOL - Quite the difference! These 12 ft cuties are standing around several of the yards in my neighborhood. Glad to see Bones is back.
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise