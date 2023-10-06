Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10

What is a skeleton’s favorite thing to do with their mobile phones?

Take skelfies.

Cousin It you are too funny.

I have been wanting to make Cousin It for a while and always forget to buy the tomato cage while they are at the hardware store. This year as I walked by them in August, I picked it up.
