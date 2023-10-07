Bonetober Year 10

Group photo of Bone's Skeleton Photo Club before they head out to the 2023 Scott Kelby Photowalk. Smile



I just love when they all cooperate. LOL I had planned to participate in a D.C. walk but things came up and I will miss it. I ordered a large walk shirt and received a small in the mail. Hmmm I rechecked my order and yes I did order a large. Emailed company about the mistake. They apologized and asked for a photo of tag and they would send me out another. Great no problem. They expedited and it arrived quickly. Opened the package and it's another small. Long story cut short I finally got a large on their fourth try. Maybe it was destiny for todays Bones picture.