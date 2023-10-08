Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
Bones- Ready
Skellie- Clear
Stunt Bones- Ok, Ok I'm Up !!!!! Just needed a little jolt from my friends....
Can't believe I didn't think of this. Here's my spin on a similar picture I saw. Too Funny .....
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
5
0
Tags
skeleton
,
halloween
,
bones
,
bones2023
Linda Godwin
Now thats too cool!
October 8th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 8th, 2023
katy
ace
So clever! It could not have been easy to set this one up
October 8th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my you’re so creative with bones!
October 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
They come alive! So cool!
October 8th, 2023
