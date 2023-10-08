Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10

Bones- Ready
Skellie- Clear
Stunt Bones- Ok, Ok I'm Up !!!!! Just needed a little jolt from my friends....

Can't believe I didn't think of this. Here's my spin on a similar picture I saw. Too Funny .....
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Linda Godwin
Now thats too cool!
October 8th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 8th, 2023  
katy ace
So clever! It could not have been easy to set this one up
October 8th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my you’re so creative with bones!
October 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
They come alive! So cool!
October 8th, 2023  
