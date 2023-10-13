Sign up
Previous
143 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
Good dog .... bring it to papa Perro. Man I just can't catch a BREAK ..... Didn't even get out of the driveway. I'm just getting too old .... BOB, I need a hand out here ....
Happy Friday The 13th
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
skeleton
halloween
bones
bones2023
katy
ace
Oh no! Poor Bones! He may have to accept he is aging. Perfect set up though and a great story.
October 13th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, Bones, be careful! The chess piece and now the skateboard. Good job, Perro!
October 13th, 2023
