Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
143 / 365

Bonetober Year 10

Good dog .... bring it to papa Perro. Man I just can't catch a BREAK ..... Didn't even get out of the driveway. I'm just getting too old .... BOB, I need a hand out here ....
Happy Friday The 13th
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Leslie

ace
katy ace
Oh no! Poor Bones! He may have to accept he is aging. Perfect set up though and a great story.
October 13th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh, Bones, be careful! The chess piece and now the skateboard. Good job, Perro!
October 13th, 2023  
