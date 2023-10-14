Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10

Seriously Skellie !!!! We weren't born yesterday. Now get out of the way you red eyed demon.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Maggiemae ace
Its a wonder you weren't arrested!
October 14th, 2023  
katy ace
I so wish I could have been in the area to watch the motorists as you set this one up! Perfect to get the arm in the foreground!
October 14th, 2023  
