Previous
144 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
Seriously Skellie !!!! We weren't born yesterday. Now get out of the way you red eyed demon.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4753
photos
172
followers
82
following
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th October 2023 8:31am
Tags
skeleton
,
halloween
,
bones
,
bones2023
,
skellie
Maggiemae
ace
Its a wonder you weren't arrested!
October 14th, 2023
katy
ace
I so wish I could have been in the area to watch the motorists as you set this one up! Perfect to get the arm in the foreground!
October 14th, 2023
