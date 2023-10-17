Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
Went leaf peeping at the lake. Found a group in full peak color and had to wait our turn for pictures. Soon the beautiful tree will be bare just like me.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
4757
photos
173
followers
82
following
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
141
142
143
144
145
1141
146
147
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th October 2023 2:28pm
Tags
tree
skeleton
fall
halloween
bones
bones2023
Islandgirl
ace
Love it!
October 17th, 2023
Louise & Ken
Whoever came up with that skeleton made his fortune; they're everywhere! Fun to see how everyone decorates with it!
October 17th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Bonetober has always been one of my favorite times of year -- just catching up on your album. Love his little wave.
October 17th, 2023
