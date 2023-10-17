Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10

Went leaf peeping at the lake. Found a group in full peak color and had to wait our turn for pictures. Soon the beautiful tree will be bare just like me.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Islandgirl ace
Love it!
October 17th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Whoever came up with that skeleton made his fortune; they're everywhere! Fun to see how everyone decorates with it!
October 17th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Bonetober has always been one of my favorite times of year -- just catching up on your album. Love his little wave.
October 17th, 2023  
