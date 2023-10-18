Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
Steve- You are my puppet and I pull the strings
Bones- I am nobodies puppet !!!! How the heck did I get into this predicament ???? LESLIE ......
Didn't think this up but loved it and wanted to recreate with Bones. Thankfully my wonderful husband was willing to bring the ladder back out and raise Steves right arm for the picture.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4758
photos
173
followers
82
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Year 12
Year 12
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th October 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steve
,
skeleton
,
halloween
,
puppet
,
bones
,
bones2023
