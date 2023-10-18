Previous
Bonetober Year 10

Steve- You are my puppet and I pull the strings

Bones- I am nobodies puppet !!!! How the heck did I get into this predicament ???? LESLIE ......

Didn't think this up but loved it and wanted to recreate with Bones. Thankfully my wonderful husband was willing to bring the ladder back out and raise Steves right arm for the picture.
Leslie

