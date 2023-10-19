Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
149 / 365

Bonetober Year 10

Bones just loves a McDonalds Boo Bucket. He had a hard time deciding on a burger or nuggets. I think you should have gotten the nuggets Bones. That burger isn't bite size. Gato get down off the table and leave Bones to eat in peace.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
katy ace
Bones looks fully capable of taking a bite out of that burger! Love the POV for this one, especially
October 19th, 2023  
