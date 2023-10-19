Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
Bones just loves a McDonalds Boo Bucket. He had a hard time deciding on a burger or nuggets. I think you should have gotten the nuggets Bones. That burger isn't bite size. Gato get down off the table and leave Bones to eat in peace.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4759
photos
173
followers
82
following
5
1
Year 12
NIKON D750
19th October 2023 11:59am
Public
skeleton
cat
halloween
bones
bones2023
katy
ace
Bones looks fully capable of taking a bite out of that burger! Love the POV for this one, especially
October 19th, 2023
