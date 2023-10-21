Sign up
Previous
151 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
I came in like a wrecking ball ...... bahahaha
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4763
photos
173
followers
82
following
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
146
147
148
1142
149
150
1143
151
Tags
skeleton
,
halloween
,
bones2023
katy
ace
You do such a masterful job of setting up each one of these shots that it makes me forget how complicated it must have been because they are so believable
October 21st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my that’s amazing!
October 21st, 2023
