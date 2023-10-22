Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10


Wanda we've been dating for 10 years and you still scare the crap out my me. Will you be my forever bride?


When you buy a box of ring tops to go in the trick or treat bags and this idea pops into your head.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Corinne C ace
Lol, you are very creative!
October 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
The perfect use of ring pops! What a romantic photo
October 22nd, 2023  
