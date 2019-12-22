Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1082
Another drive by
of the Strand on a warm summers eve. I found it unusual that someone sat in a chair on the sidewalk.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3230
photos
232
followers
171
following
296% complete
View this month »
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Latest from all albums
1073
1071
1074
1072
1081
1075
1073
1082
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th November 2019 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
strand-driveby-chair-table-mountain
Milanie
ace
Definitely not a sand person!
December 22nd, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close