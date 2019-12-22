Previous
Another drive by by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1082

Another drive by

of the Strand on a warm summers eve. I found it unusual that someone sat in a chair on the sidewalk.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Diana Ludwigs

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Milanie ace
Definitely not a sand person!
December 22nd, 2019  
