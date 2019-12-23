Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1083
Clouds over the estate
lately in unusual patterns. Darters dam in the foreground is where I take the waterlily shots. The Red Bishops have their nests in the reeds.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3233
photos
231
followers
170
following
296% complete
View this month »
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
Latest from all albums
1074
1081
1075
1073
1082
1076
1074
1083
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
17th December 2019 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds-dam-waterlilies
Milanie
ace
Beautiful scene - love the clouds
December 23rd, 2019
Keren
Very nice light nice and light. Got to love the clouds
December 23rd, 2019
KWind
ace
Love the sky colour and cloud formations.
December 23rd, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close