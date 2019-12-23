Previous
Next
Clouds over the estate by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1083

Clouds over the estate

lately in unusual patterns. Darters dam in the foreground is where I take the waterlily shots. The Red Bishops have their nests in the reeds.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Diana Ludwigs

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful scene - love the clouds
December 23rd, 2019  
Keren
Very nice light nice and light. Got to love the clouds
December 23rd, 2019  
KWind ace
Love the sky colour and cloud formations.
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise