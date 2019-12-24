Previous
A roadside view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1084

A roadside view

of these roses growing wild along the fence. I just realised that we almost never had a cloudless day this month. Most unusual for December.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Diana Ludwigs

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
summerfield ace
thorny rose bush and barbed wire. it's like some people i know. :-) very nice, diana. aces!
December 24th, 2019  
Shutterbug ace
The color in the sky is really amazing.
December 24th, 2019  
