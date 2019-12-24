Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1084
A roadside view
of these roses growing wild along the fence. I just realised that we almost never had a cloudless day this month. Most unusual for December.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3236
photos
231
followers
170
following
296% complete
View this month »
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Latest from all albums
1075
1082
1076
1074
1083
1077
1075
1084
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
6th November 2019 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roadside-roses-clouds
summerfield
ace
thorny rose bush and barbed wire. it's like some people i know. :-) very nice, diana. aces!
December 24th, 2019
Shutterbug
ace
The color in the sky is really amazing.
December 24th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close