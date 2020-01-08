Previous
Rust en Vrede vineyards by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1099

Rust en Vrede vineyards

A few days ago I posted a house and vineyard on the Helderberg. If you look closely towards the top right, the house is just above the brown patch.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Shutterbug ace
Love the beautiful landscape.
January 8th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
I love this shot...great leading line, layers.
January 8th, 2020  
