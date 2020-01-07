Previous
Saving Plastic by ludwigsdiana
Saving Plastic

and planting succulents in them. These lovely wall decorations are at Spier wine estate.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Taffy ace
Clever idea and great resulting image.
January 7th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful idea & they do look great....
January 7th, 2020  
