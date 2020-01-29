Previous
Gum tree flowers by ludwigsdiana
Gum tree flowers

come in so many beautiful colours.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Taffy ace
So interesting with the vivid reds popping.
January 29th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous...they are still flowering beautifully here too...
January 29th, 2020  
