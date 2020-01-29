Sign up
Photo 1120
Gum tree flowers
come in so many beautiful colours.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3344
photos
243
followers
175
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th January 2020 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gum-tree-flowers-red
Taffy
ace
So interesting with the vivid reds popping.
January 29th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Gorgeous...they are still flowering beautifully here too...
January 29th, 2020
365 Project
close