Photo 1121
Eyes without a face
by Billy Idol for the songtitle challenge
https://youtu.be/9OFpfTd0EIs
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd January 2020 5:02pm
Tags
songtitle-59
Shutterbug
ace
Those eyes are amazing.. Beautiful closeup.
January 30th, 2020
