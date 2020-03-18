Previous
for those who could not see the gif by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1169

for those who could not see the gif

it was such a cute sequence of affection between these two.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love how you did this in a collage to show the interaction.
March 18th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Ah, I like how you show the sequence, creating a sense of motion as your eyes move from left to right.
March 18th, 2020  
Lois ace
Lovely interaction!
March 18th, 2020  
