Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1169
for those who could not see the gif
it was such a cute sequence of affection between these two.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3491
photos
246
followers
178
following
320% complete
View this month »
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Latest from all albums
1167
1160
1168
1159
1161
1169
1160
1162
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
villeira-zebras-affectionate
Shutterbug
ace
Love how you did this in a collage to show the interaction.
March 18th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Ah, I like how you show the sequence, creating a sense of motion as your eyes move from left to right.
March 18th, 2020
Lois
ace
Lovely interaction!
March 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close