Photo 1179
Villeira game drive
where this Giraffe seems to be caught in it's own thoughts. I just loved this face, which pops on black.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3521
photos
246
followers
179
following
323% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
4th March 2020 3:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
villeira-game-drive-giraffe-lovey-face
April
ace
Ooo..it does pop on black! Love the pensive expression.
March 28th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is utterly divine, I love it
March 28th, 2020
