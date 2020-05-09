Previous
Not quite half and half by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1221

Not quite half and half

Coming down the hill to go do my weekly shopping. The shops are unfortunately not close enough to the Strand. Taken whilst driving with my cell.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details

