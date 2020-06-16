Previous
Next
A touch of oil painting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1259

A touch of oil painting

by Jim Sala done in Topaz Studio. A very typical scene around the area where I live. Those are two guineafowl sitting in the shade.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise