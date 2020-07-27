Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1300
The Helderberg in a puddle
with some barbed wire reflections.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3884
photos
262
followers
191
following
356% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th July 2020 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
helderberg-puddle-barbed-wire-reflections.
Hazel
ace
Fabulous reflections!
July 27th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nice composition of the reflections!
July 27th, 2020
