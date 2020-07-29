Previous
Strawberry fields forever by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1302

Strawberry fields forever

Our are is a major strawberry producing one. There are quite a few varieties and grow all year round. The plastic rolls on the sides, get rolled over those hoops in bad or cold weather.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
