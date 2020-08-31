Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1335
The dam at the end of the Olive grove
is where the Red Bishops and a few Weaver live. They are tricky to spot, but a few are sitting high up towards the right.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
dam-olive-grove-bishops-weavers
