Photo 1353
The wild Atlantic Ocean
near Langebaan.I only noticed the oystercatcher after uploading. Fortunately that thick rain cloud was moving away.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4043
photos
260
followers
192
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
25th August 2020 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean-waves-langebaan-
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
September 18th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful ocean scape! The color of the water is amazing.
September 18th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful blues, great seascape.
September 18th, 2020
