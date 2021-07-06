Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1644
Waterford
one of the most beautiful wine estates. Katja invited us there for father's day lunch which was wonderful. As she was leaving that day, my mind was in quite a turmoil and I forgot to take my camera with me. Unfortunately only cell shots.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4916
photos
287
followers
225
following
450% complete
View this month »
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
Latest from all albums
1635
1642
1636
1634
1643
1637
1635
1644
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a-sad-day
Hazel
ace
I think it's a great shot!
July 6th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Very inviting and beautiful
July 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close